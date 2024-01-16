Pune Gas expands operations into Sri Lanka

Pune Gas, a leading provider of LPG solutions announced its strategic expansion into the burgeoning Sri Lankan market.

The move comes in response to the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions in Sri Lanka’s industrial and commercial sectors, aligning with the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and eco-friendly gas alternatives.

With over a three-decade history of providing world-class solutions to India’s industrial heat and gas needs, Pune Gas has formed a joint venture, Lanka Gastech, with 3DH Group of Sri Lanka to leverage local expertise for a robust market presence.