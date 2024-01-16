Military deployed to hospitals as health trade unions strike

The Sri Lanka military was deployed to hospitals after health trade unions launched a strike and threatened to cripple the health sector.

Troops were sent to assist operations at Government hospitals that were affected by the strike.

Health sector trade unions engaged in a token strike, Tuesday, demanding solutions to their demands.

The trade unions demanded an increase in allowances paid to them by the Government.

The unions had a discussion with the Health Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana and Acting Finance Minister Shehan Semasinghe but the discussions ended in failure.

The Colombo National Hospital said that only a few activities at the hospital were affected by the strike.

However, a number of patients were seen leaving the hospital after failing to obtain assistance and expressed anger at the trade unions. (Colombo Gazette)