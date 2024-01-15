Chinese loan-sharks arrested in Sri Lanka

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has arrested five Chinese loan-sharks in Dehiwala.

The Police said that a Sri Lankan was also arrested from the loan center operated in Dehiwala.

According to the Police, the loan-sharks had provided loans to people and later held them to ransom to get the money back with interest.

The Cyber Crimes Investigations Division of the CID conducted an operation based on a complaint received and arrested the suspects.

The Police also seized 8 desktop computers, 13 laptops, and 41 mobile phones. (Colombo Gazette)