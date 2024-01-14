Taiwan elects William Lai president in historic election

It had cast the Taiwan election as a choice between “war and peace”.

China has ramped up its military presence around the island in recent months, heightening fears of a possible conflict.

Beijing’s communist government reviles Mr Lai’s pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which has governed Taiwan for eight years. By winning an unprecedented third consecutive presidential term for his party, Mr Lai has broken new ground. In his first remarks after his opponents conceded, he signalled that this was an irreversible trajectory.