Mervyn claims he knows who killed Lasantha, Thajudeen

Former Minister Mervyn Silva claims he knows who killed journalist Lasantha Wickremetunge, and rugger player Wasim Thajudeen.

Silva, who was in the Government of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa when the crimes were committed, said that he will go public with the revelations at the right time.

The former Minister also said that he knows who was behind the attack on the Sirasa television network.

Wickrematunge was the founder of The Sunday Leader newspaper and Leader Publications and was a strong critic of the Mahinda Rajapaksa government, and had been locked in a legal battle with Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who was Defence Secretary at the time.\

Lasantha Wickremetunge was assassinated in January 2009 while he was on his way to work.

Thajudeen was killed in a car crash which was initially pronounced to be an accident but was later investigated as a murder. (Colombo Gazette)