Slow food is back at Mount Lavinia Hotel

Slow food, a concept that emphasizes the importance of locally sourced ingredients and the connection between food and the environment, is making a comeback at the prestigious Mount Lavinia Hotel.

Known for hosting a variety of slow food events in the past, the hotel is set to dazzle guests with a series of twelve slow food events this year, each highlighting a different cuisine every month.

MLH has gained a reputation for its commitment to the slow food movement. Previous events have showcased exquisite cuisines such as Indian, Puerto Rican, Swedish, French, Swiss, and many more. This year, the hotel will take it a step further by dedicating this once-a-month event to a specific cuisine. From Italian to Swedish, and Puerto Rican to French, this exciting lineup promises to delight food enthusiasts and ignite their passion for slow food.

The upcoming event; SLOW FOOD – ITALIAN is scheduled for the 27th of January 2024 at the Horizon Rooftop of Mount Lavinia Hotel. The evening will feature a family-style dinner, accompanied by a selection of carefully curated beverages.

Anura Dewapura (Chief Operating Officer – MLHG) is a strong advocate for the slow food concept and describes it as “a collected thought of tastes, tradition, and consciousness or an endorsement of that strong link between plate and planet”. During his tenure in 2010 as the hotel’s General Manager, he introduced the concept of slow food to Mount Lavinia Hotel and the city of Colombo. His efforts were met with enthusiasm by the corporate community, leading to a greater awareness and appreciation for slow food. Now, with much excitement, Mount Lavinia Hotel reintroduces this beloved concept to its patrons.

The philosophy behind the slow food movement lies in the concept of farm-to-table dining. It focuses on using local ingredients to create fresh and flavorful dishes that not only satisfy the taste buds but also promote sustainability and support local farmers. It’s a culinary approach that has gained popularity worldwide, with many corporates endorsing the fact that Slow Food, or eco-gastronomy, is the way forward in the culinary world.

The slow food events at Mount Lavinia Hotel is a meeting ground for like-minded individuals and businesses that embrace sustainable culinary practices. This year’s series of events will attract renowned corporates who have recognized that slow food and eco-gastronomy are the way forward in the culinary world. By joining forces with the hotel, these corporates will endorse the principles of slow food and contribute to a growing movement that aims to create a sustainable future for the food industry.

The return of Slow Food to Mount Lavinia Hotel is a testament to the hotel’s commitment to providing exceptional culinary experiences. By embracing the farm-to-table philosophy and supporting local farmers, the hotel is not only satisfying the discerning palates of its guests but also playing a vital role in promoting sustainability and responsible dining.

As the event draws near, food enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike eagerly anticipate the flavors that await them. It’s a celebration of cuisine, community, sustainability, and the connection between food and the planet.