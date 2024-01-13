President to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting which will commence on 15 January 2024 in Davos- Klosters in Switzerland.

The World Economic Forum is a global platform where the world’s key decision makers get together at the beginning of the year to shape the political, economic, social and environmental agendas. Representatives from over 1000 governments, international organizations, global companies, civil society, academic institutions and media will be attending the Forum.

During the visit, President Wickremesinghe will deliver the key note address on “Paving the way towards an Energy Secure Sri Lanka” at the Green Tech Forum organized by the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce. The President will also attend the Business Roundtable organized by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka with the Swiss Asian Chamber of Commerce. A Business Delegation will accompany the President on the visit.

On the sidelines, the President is expected to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts of a number of countries as well as key business leaders.

The Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland is coordinating the visit of the President. (Colombo Gazette)