Wasalathilake takes oaths as SJB MP replacing Chaminda Wijesiri

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Nayana Priyankara Wasalathilake took oaths as a Member of Parliament today replacing Chaminda Wijesiri.

Wasalathilake took oaths before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in Parliament today.

The Election Commission had gazetted Wasalathilake’s name to fill the seat made vacant by the resignation of Chaminda Wijesiri from Parliament.

Wasalathilake, who had secured 31,307 votes in the 2020 General Election from the Badulla District, was next in line on the SJB’s preferential vote list.

Wijesiri resigned from Parliament this week after saying the public had rejected all 225 MPs, including himself and that has an impact on his family.

The SJB member said that he needs to protect the image of his children and cannot continue in Parliament anymore.

He said that the current Parliament does not have a mandate and so it was time that a new Parliament is elected. (Colombo Gazette)