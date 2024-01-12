US and UK strikes target Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK naval forces in the Red Sea have launched air strikes against Houthi rebel targets across Yemen.

US officials say warship-launched Tomahawk cruise missiles and fighter jets hit more than 12 sites, including in the capital, Sanaa, and Hudaydah, the Houthi Red Sea port stronghold.

The strikes are in response to repeated attacks by the Iran-backed group on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who back Hamas, claim to be targeting ships linked to Israel.

The Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday included logistical hubs, air defence systems and arms depots, US officials told AP news agency.

US President Joe Biden, quoted by Reuters news agency, said the US and UK military had successfully launched strikes against Houthi targets with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands.

These are the first such actions by the US military in the Red Sea since the Houthi drone and missile attacks on shipping began in November.

Four RAF Typhoon jets flying from Akrotiri in Cyprus conducted air strikes on two Houthi targets in Yemen using Paveway bombs, BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale reports. (BBC)