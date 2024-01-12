Sri Lankan workers of two garment factories in Jordan not paid

Sri Lankan workers of two garment factories in Jordan have not been paid their salaries and their residence and work permits have not been renewed, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Amman said.

Out of the 296 workers of the two garment factories, 41 workers have been repatriated to Sri Lanka, after receiving their salary dues and social security claims, due to the concerted efforts of the Embassy, in coordination with the factory management and the Jordanian authorities.

The Mission also facilitated the re-employment of 30 workers of the two factories, at other garment factories in Jordan with their consent.

The Mission actively continues its engagement with the Jordanian authorities, the factory management and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment, to expedite the repatriation of the remaining workers at the earliest, with payment of their salary dues and other entitlements. (Colombo Gazette)