Norwegian businessman appointed Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka

An eminent Norwegian business person and philanthropist Kurt Mosvold has been appointed as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Kristiansand, Norway.

The Commission of Appointment issued under the hand of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and the Exequatur issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway were presented to Mosvold by Sri Lanka’s Envoy to Norway Ambassador Dharshana M. Perera.

Kurt Mosvold has a strong and long-standing presence in Sri Lanka’s tourism sector with several properties in southern Sri Lanka. He is engaged in several social upliftment initiatives in education, vocational training, etc through the Mosvold-Martinus Foundation (MME).

With his eminence in southern Norway, Mr. Mosvold’s role as Sri Lanka’s Honorary Consul is expected to further enhance Sri Lanka’s on-going engagement with Norway especially in tourism and economic initiatives, and facilitate the interests and needs of the Sri Lankan community in the region.

In preparation for his role as the Honorary Consul, Mosvold had discussions with the Ambassador of Sri Lanka and the Embassy team in consultative sessions which were followed by lunch with business persons in IT, representatives of tourism industry, diplomats, and others.