Sri Lanka requests to host IPL matches

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka has made a request to host a few matches of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) this year.

Sports and Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said he made the request from the Indian Cricket Board.

The Minister said that hosting the IPL will give Sri Lanka tourism a huge boost.

He said they have identified Mattala as a possible venue to host the matches and conduct tourism promotion events.

The Minister said Sri Lanka has requested to host at least 3 matches of the IPL.

The Sports and Tourism Minister also expressed confidence that the International Cricket Council (ICC) will lift the suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket before the March ICC board meeting.

He said President Ranil Wickremesinghe had given the ICC an assurance that there will not be any political influence in cricket.

The President has informed the ICC that a new Sports Law will be introduced to ensure the Government only handles policy related issues in national sports and not interfere in administering the sport. (Colombo Gazette)