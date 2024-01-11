Nepal says agreements with India mark another step towards stronger ties

Nepal has said the agreements signed with India mark another step towards fostering stronger ties.

“Great to witness the exchange of agreements alongside H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrS Jaishankar , Minister for External Affairs of India . These agreements mark another step towards fostering stronger Nepal – India ties,” Nepal ese Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud wrote on ‘X’ on Thursday.

India and Nepal on Thursday signed four agreements during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar’s ongoing visit to the country. The EAM is currently in the land-locked Himalayan country to attend the 7th Joint Commission Meeting. The agreements were signed during the joint commission meeting co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar and his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Prakash Saud.

The agreements are as follows, an agreement on long term power trade, agreement by and Between Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and New Space India Limited (NSIL) for the Launch Services for Munal Satellite on Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

The third agreement is a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation in renewable energy development between Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) and NTPC Limited.

There is also an agreement regarding Indian grant assistance for the implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs). “Also jointly inaugurated with the External Affairs Minister, virtually, three 132 kV cross-border transmission lines between Nepal and India, namely, the second circuit of Raxaul-Parwanipur line, the second circuit of Kataiya-Kusaha line, and the New Nautanwa-Mainhiya line,” Saud wrote on ‘X’.

Meawhile, EAM Jaishankar said: “Co-chaired with my counterpart FM @NPSaudnc a comprehensive and productive meeting of the 7th India-Nepal Joint Commission.”

“Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade & economic relations, land, rail & air connectivity projects, cooperation in defense & security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and development partnership,” he informed further.

He said agreements were signed on the implementation of high-impact community development projects, long-term power trade, cooperation in renewable energy development, Munal satellite and handover of the 5th tranche of the post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply. The two countries also jointly inaugurated three cross-border transmission lines.

“Pleasure to have a bilateral meeting with Minister for External Affairs of India Dr. S. Jaishankar @DrSJaishankar, today. We also co-chaired the 7th Meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission,” The Nepalese Foreign Minister wrote on ‘X’

“We discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations, under the thematic areas of economic relations, connectivity, trade & transit, power and water resources, education and culture and political matters among others,” he added.

Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud will also host a dinner in honour of Jaishankar and members of his delegation, according to a statement released by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Thursday, Jaishankar had an interaction with members of the Nepali cricket team and board members of the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

Earlier on Thursday, the EAM met Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at his office at Singhadurbar Palace in Kathmandu and shared views on the prevailing bilateral relations.

“Called on Rt. Hon’ble PM @cmprachanda. Conveyed the warm wishes of PM @narendramodi. Recalled his successful visit to India in June 2023 which has imparted new momentum to our ties. Discussed the follow-up, including through the Joint Commission Meeting today,” the EAM said.

He said the India-Nepal friendship is “indeed unique and our partnership is moving from strength to strength”. Jaishankar on Thursday also met Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel.

He said: “Honoured to call on @OOP_Nepal Ramchandra Paudel. Conveyed the warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu. Valued his guidance and sentiments for strong and expanding India-Nepal ties.

The EAM on his arrival to Nepal, said that he looked forward to the engagements over the next two days. Nepal’s Foreign Secretary and other senior officials also welcomed him at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on X.

Upon arrival, Jaishankar met Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud and the two leaders engaged in conversation as they proceeded towards their car. In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, “Namaste Kathmandu Happy to be back in Nepal for my first visit of 2024. Looking forward to the engagements over the next two days.”

India and Nepal share unique ties of friendship and cooperation characterised by an open border and deep-rooted people-to-people contacts of kinship and culture.

(ANI)