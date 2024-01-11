King Charles sends special message to Ranil

King Charles conveyed his best wishes to President Ranil Wickremesinghe in a special message delivered by The Princess Royal.

“I would like to extend my very best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of Sri Lanka as we celebrate the seventy-fifth anniversary of bilateral relations between our two countries, as marked by the visit of my dear sister, The Princess Royal,” The King said in the message, according to The Royal Family.

The Princess Royal delivered the message from The King to the President and First Lady of Sri Lanka last evening.

The Princess Royal arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday on a three day visit. (Colombo Gazette)