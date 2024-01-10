US raises concerns over Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ operation

The United States has raised concerns over Sri Lanka’s ‘Yukthiya’ operation carried out by the Police.

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said that it is crucial that law enforcement operations uphold the principles of the rule of law and due process.

The Sri Lanka Human Rights Commission had also raised concerns over the operations.

“The United States shares the concerns expressed by HRC SriLanka and the Bar Association of Sri Lanka about the Yukthiya Operation. Combatting drug trafficking is essential; it’s also crucial that law enforcement operations uphold the principles of the rule of law and due process. Striking this balance is vital for justice and maintaining public trust,” the US Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador also met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed a range of issues.

“I met with President @RW_UNP today as we start off the new year to discuss challenges and opportunities on economic reforms, inclusive growth, and democratic resilience. I look forward to working together to strengthen U.S.-Sri Lanka ties and regional integration in 2024,” the Ambassador said in a post on X. (Colombo Gazette)