Princess Anne arrives in Sri Lanka

King Charles’s sister Princess Anne commenced a three-day visit to Sri Lanka today.

She is accompanied by her spouse Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne arrived in Sri Lanka on a SriLankan Airlines flight and was accorded a grand welcome.

Her Royal Highness has been invited by the Government of Sri Lanka to participate in events connected with the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UK.

She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the only sister of King Charles III.

Anne was born 3rd in the line of succession to the British throne and is now 17th and has been, since 1987, Princess Royal, a title held for life. (Colombo Gazette)