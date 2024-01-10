ICC CEO and Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister discuss way forward for SLC

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Geoff Allardice and Sports Minister Harin Fernando had talks on the way forward for Sri Lanka Cricket.

The discussion took place in Colombo during a visit by the ICC CEO to Sri Lanka.

“Had the great pleasure of meeting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice , and had constructive discussion and of a way forward for SLC,” Fernando said.

The ICC had last November suspended Sri Lanka because of Government interference.

Sri Lanka’s then Sports Minister had sacked the national board (SLC) amid the team’s poor World Cup, although the decision was reversed by a court.

The ICC board determined “Sri Lanka is in serious breach of its obligations as a member”.

The ICC said Sri Lanka had broken “the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration”. (Colombo Gazette)