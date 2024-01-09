Sri Lanka defends decision to join US-led operations in Red Sea

By Easwaran Rutnam

Sri Lanka defended its decision to join US-led naval operations against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon told Parliament that the security in the Red Sea has a direct impact on Sri Lanka.

He said that if ships avoid the Red Sea and use other routes, it will affect the Sri Lankan economy.

The State Minister told Parliament that Sri Lanka also has international obligations which it needs to meet.

He was responding to concerns raised by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa over reports that debt-ridden Sri Lanka is preparing to join a U.S.-led operation to protect merchant vessels sailing in the Red Sea against attacks by Houthi rebels.

Tennakoon noted that India has hundreds of people affected by poverty, yet it spent millions to send a rocket to the moon.

He says no one accuses India of not giving priority to first build toilets for the poor and ensure food on the table for the poor.

Similarly, the State Minister said that Sri Lanka also needs to ensure its other responsibilities are not sidelined.

Tennakoon also said that Sri Lanka is already engaged in operations in the deep seas but does not keep informing the public about these operations.

The attacks by Houthi rebels have targeted commercial shipping vessels transiting through the critical Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links markets in Asia and Europe following the October 7th attack by Hamas and Israel’s subsequent war against the militant group in Gaza. (Colombo Gazette)