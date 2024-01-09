South Korea passes law banning dog meat trade

Lee Chae-yeon, a 22-year-old student, said the ban was necessary to promote animal rights. “More people have pets today,” she told the BBC in Seoul. “Dogs are like family now and it’s not nice to eat our family.”

The new law focuses on the dog meat trade – those convicted of butchering dogs face up to three years in prison, while people found guilty of raising dogs for meat or selling dog meat could serve a maximum of two years.