SJB MP resigns from Parliament and quits politics

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Badulla Districts MP Chaminda Wijesiri resigned from Parliament today and quit politics for personal reasons.

Wijesiri told Parliament that the public have rejected all 225 MPs, including himself and that has an impact on his family.

The SJB member said that he needs to protect the image of his children and cannot continue in Parliament anymore.

He said that the current Parliament does not have a mandate and so it was time that a new Parliament is elected.

Wijesiri also insisted that he does not have any issue with the SJB or party leader Sajith Premadasa.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of Parliament has informed the Election Commission of the seat vacated by Chaminda Wijesiri following his resignation.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya’s member Nayana Wasalathilake is tipped to fill the Parliament seat which fell vacant following the resignation of Wijesiri.

Wasalathilake, who secured 31,307 votes in the 2020 General Election from the Badulla District, is next in line on the SJB’s preferential vote list. (Colombo Gazette)