Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill passed

The Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill was passed by a majority vote in Parliament with just 7 votes against it.

The debate on the Second Reading of the Bill was held today and at the end of the debate Ahila Ilankai Thamil Congress (AITC) leader G. G. Ponnambalam called for a division.

Accordingly, in the voting held, 48 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and only 7 votes were cast against. Accordingly, the Second Reading of the Bill was passed by a majority of 41 votes.

Amendments were added to the Bill during the committee stage and accordingly the Bill was passed with amendments.

Meanwhile, the National Hydrographic Bill, which was debated today, was also passed with amendments, without a vote. (Colombo Gazette)