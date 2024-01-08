Solheim sees renewable energy opportunities in Sri Lanka’s North

Former Norwegian peace negotiator Erik Solheim sees renewable energy opportunities in Sri Lanka’s once war affected Northern Province.

In a post on X, Solheim said that Northern Sri Lanka suffered a lot through the war.

“Now Northern Province creates ample opportunities for renewable energy production, as well as Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia,” he said.

Solheim is currently President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s International Climate Advisor.

The former peace envoy had said last year that Sri Lanka has fantastic potential for renewable energy, and wind power at land and sea.

“The very shallow shelf between India and Sri Lanka is very well suited for offshore wind. That’s a good potential for solar as are many rivers. It can bring storage and it can be a habitat for green hydrogen,” he had said.

Solheim had also ruled out playing the role of mediator between Tamil political parties and the Government, to push for a political solution for the national issue. (Colombo Gazette)