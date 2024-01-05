Sri Lanka condoles with Iran over Kerman terror attack

Our security forces are assessing details and completing information regarding the organizers of the attacks and those who carried them out”, Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday as he spoke with his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry on the phone.

The top Iranian diplomat also emphasized the need for the international community to combat terrorism seriously.

Sabry, on his part, strongly condemned Kerman’s terrorist attacks and expressed the sympathy and sadness of the Sri Lankan people and government over the tragedy.

He said that Sri Lanka stands with the people and government of Iran.

In a separate phone conversation, Qatar’s Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also extended his condolences to Amir-Abdollahian over the deadly attacks.

The top Iranian diplomat and Sheikh Al Thani also discussed the Gaza war as well as the security situation in the Red Sea in the wake of Yemeni attacks on shipping in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The two, among other issues, also discussed the negative impacts of the Israeli regime’s assassination of top Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri on the ongoing negotiations over the Gaza war.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Kerman in which 88 people were martyred and 280 others were wounded on Wednesday. (MNA)