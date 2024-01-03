Parliament to debate National Unity and Reconciliation Bill next week

Parliament has decided to debate the National Unity and Reconciliation Bill next week.

The decision was taken by the Committee on Parliamentary Business which met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Accordingly, on the 09th of January 2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers.

Thereafter from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Office for National Unity and Reconciliation Bill (Second Reading) and the National Hydrographic Bill (Second Reading), Regulations under the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act published under the Gazette No. 2355/30, Regulations under the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Law published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2334/39 have been scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Immediately after the Government Business is over the Second Reading of the following Incorporation Bills; Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers of Sri Lanka and Chiththa Advanced Psychological Studies Open Institute of Sri Lanka have been scheduled.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up.

On the 10th of January 2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.00 a.m., time has been allotted for 04 Questions to be asked from the Prime Minister. Thereafter, time has been allotted for 05 Questions for Oral Answers from 10.00 a.m. to 10.30 a.m.

Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the debate on the Contempt of a Court, Tribunal or Institution Bill (Second Reading) which was previously adjourned on 08th November 2023 will be taken up for the second consecutive day.

Furthermore, the Second Reading of the Recognition and Enforcement of International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation Bill, Mediation Board (Amendment) Bill, Powers of Attorney (Amendment) Bill, Notaries (Amendment) Bill and the Prevention of Frauds (Amendment) Bill will also be taken up for consideration.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. two Questions at the Adjournment Time will be taken up thereafter.

On the 11th of January 2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Adjournment Debate to be moved by the Opposition will be taken up.

On the 12th of January 2024 from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers. Thereafter, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. time has been allotted for Private Members’ Motions and the following Motions will be taken up for debate.

Accordingly, Ensuring welfare for migrant workers by Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, Strict regulation of microfinance institutions and leasing companies by Kokila Gunawardene, Educating the public on the nutritious value of traditional, local rice varieties by Buddhika Pahthirana, Establishment of Tea small holding system in place of Tea Industry by Velu Kuma and Issuance of a circular outlining the methodology to be followed in school development activities by Sagara Kariyawasam will be taken up.

From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. two Questions at the Adjournment Time will be taken up thereafter. (Colombo Gazette)