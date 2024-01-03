Myanmar’s urgent assistance sought to free 56 trafficked Sri Lankans

Myanmar’s urgent assistance has been sought to help free 56 Sri Lankans trafficked and held in the Myawaddy area.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry contacted the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar U Than Swe by telephone this afternoon (03), to further discuss the issue of Sri Lankan nationals who are currently being held in the Myawaddy area in Myanmar.

Minister Sabry spoke earlier with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Foreign Minister’s Retreat held in Bangkok recently on this issue.

During the telephone conversation, Minister Ali Sabry sought the assistance and urgent intervention of the Government of Myanmar in having these Sri Lankans released immediately.

The Foreign Minister also requested his Myanmar counterpart to make every possible effort to ensure the safety and well-being of the Sri Lankan nationals who are being held in this manner.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Myanmar continue to actively seek the assistance and cooperation of the Myanmar authorities on the safe repatriation of Sri Lankan nationals who have been trafficked to Myanmar.

As per the information available to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 56 Sri Lankan nationals are being illegally held in Myawaddy area as victims of human trafficking for cybercrimes.

The Ministry continues to explore all possible avenues to ensure the safety and security of Sri Lankans and seek early repatriation in consultation with the Government of Myanmar. (Colombo Gazette)