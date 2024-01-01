Tsunamis observed in parts of Japan following major quake

Tsunamis were observed in parts of Japan today following a major earthquake which struck the central region.

According to NHK, high waves hit parts of Japan following the 7.6 magnitude earthquake.

The AFP news agency reported that a tsunami of 1.2 metres was confirmed to have arrived in Wajima city in Ishikawa prefecture.

But a much higher tsunami of five metres was expected to arrive in Noto in the same region, the Japan Meterological Agency (JMA) said.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that residents in the coastal Noto area in Ishikawa prefecture were asked to evacuate immediately to higher ground.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that the waves in the area could reach as high as 5m.

Authorities have also issued tsunami warnings for neighbouring Niigata and Toyama prefectures. (Colombo Gazette / Agencies)