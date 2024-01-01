Gas and fuel prices increased in Sri Lanka

Gas and fuel prices have been increased in Sri Lanka with effect from today, 1st January.

Litro said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder has been increased by Rs. 685, the price of a 05 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 276 and the price of a 2.3 kg cylinder has been increased by Rs. 127.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) said that Petrol Octane 92 has been increased by Rs. 20, Petrol Octane 95 has been increased by Rs. 38, Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs. 29 and Super Diesel by Rs. 41.

The price increase has been blamed on the VAT tax revision which took effect today. (Colombo Gazette)