Kremlin says 20 dead after attack on Russian city

His remarks were promptly refuted by Ukraine’s allies, with the French envoy saying that Ukraine was defending itself under UN laws, while others including the US and UK said President Vladimir Putin was responsible for Russian deaths by starting the conflict.

The UN assistant secretary-general, Mohamed Khiari, “unequivocally condemned” the attacks on both sides and said strikes against civilians and civilian infrastructure “violate international humanitarian law, are unacceptable and must end now”.

Video from one of the strikes – which the BBC has verified but chosen not to share – shows a pile-up of cars, some of which are on fire, and at least one person lying motionless on the road.

The sound of loud bangs and car horns can be heard throughout. Before thick black smoke obscures the scene, someone is seen running to assist the person lying on the road.

“Today, shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine has had the most severe consequences of the last two years,” Belgorod’s regional governor wrote in a Telegram post.

The Russian defence ministry said Kyiv was “trying to distract attention from defeats at the front, and is also wanting to provoke us”.

The statement added: “This crime will not go unpunished.” Late on Saturday, the governor of Ukraine’s Kherson region said one person had been killed during Russian shelling of a residential building.

At the same time, Russian strikes injured 19 in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the local government reported.