Kusal, Hasaranga named Sri Lanka’s ODI and T20I captains

Sri Lanka’s new cricket selectors have picked Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga as the captains of the men’s ODI and T20I teams respectively for the home series against Zimbabwe in January.

The Sri Lanka cricket board said that the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee had picked the preliminary squads focusing on the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka.

Sports Minister Harin Fernando had recently appointed a five-member Selection Committee headed by former cricketer Upul Tharanga.

The final team for both the ODI and T20 games will be selected out of the preliminary squads.

ODI squad

1. Kusal Mendis – Captain

2. Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain

3. Pathum Nissanka

4. Avishka Fernando

5. Sadeera Samarawickrama

6. Sahan Arachchige

7. Nuwanidu Fernando

8. Dasun Shanaka

9. Kamindu Mendis

10. Chamika Karunaratne

11. Janith Liyanage

12. Wanindu Hasaranga

13. Maheesh Theekshana

14. Dilshan Madushanka

15. Dushmantha Chameera

16. Dunith Wellalage

17. Pramod Madushan

18. Asitha Fernando

19. Akila Dananjaya

20. Jeffrey Vandersay

21. Chamika Gunasekera

T20 squad

1. Wanindu Hasaranga – Captain

2. Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain

3. Pathum Nissanaka

4. Kusal Mendis

5. Sadeera Samarawickrama

6. Dasun Shanaka

7. Angelo Mathews

8. Dhananjaya de Silva

9. Maheesh Theekshana

10. Kusal Janith Perera

11. Bhanuka Rajapaksa

12. Kamindu Mendis

13. Dunith Wellalage

14. Akila Dananjaya

15. Jeffrey Vandersay

16. Chamika Karunaratne

17. Dushmantha Chameera

18. Dilshan Madushanka

19. Binura Fernando

20. Nuwan Thushara

21. Pramod Madushan

22. Matheesha Pathiran

Sri Lanka will be playing all of their white-ball matches against Zimbabwe from January 6-18 the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The Sri Lanka T20 team will build up their preparation for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 4-30. (Colombo Gazette)