360 Aesthetics elevates the aesthetic experience with grand launch at Havelock City Mall

360 Aesthetics proudly announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge aesthetic centre, situated at the newly unveiled Havelock City Mall. This establishment marks a significant milestone, introducing a holistic 360-degree approach to aesthetic, beauty, and wellness experiences.

Under the expert guidance of Sri Lanka’s leading Cosmetic and Aesthetic Physician, Dr. Sarah Fazy, popularly known as Dr. Cherry, 360 Aesthetics emerges after two prosperous years at 360 Wellness. The aesthetic centre stands fully equipped, poised to deliver an all-encompassing suite of aesthetics, beauty, and wellness services, showcasing the latest techniques and state-of-the-art devices.

Adorned in soothing tones of blush pink, rich ruby, earthy amber, gold, and cream, the clinic provides guests a sensorial delightful environment. Boasting seven treatment rooms, separate consultation spaces, and a dedicated area for nail treatments, 360 Aesthetics ensures a spacious and indulgent experience.

With the professional team at 360 Aesthetics, the interior is complemented by a palette of green and soft coral, solidifying its status as one of Colombo’s most picturesque wellness destinations. The brand’s ethos is reflected in its commitment to high-tech treatments and products, offering a comprehensive menu ranging from detoxifying hydra facials to laser hair reduction and non-invasive skin treatments.

Dr. Sarah expressed her enthusiasm stating, “I am delighted to see the 360 Aesthetics open its doors. Empowering individuals to feel confident has always been our mission at 360. With our new venture, we aim to continue transforming lives and enhancing well-being, offering the latest aesthetic solutions.”

At the heart of their commitment to personalised care is the advanced high-tech skin analyser, enabling precise detection of skin issues and tailored skincare recommendations. This emphasis on individualised treatment ensures that every guest receives the ideal care based on their unique skin requirements.

360 Aesthetics integrates science, nature, and relaxation into its treatments, commencing each session with a high-tech facial scan to devise a tailor-made approach. The treatment repertoire spans bespoke peels, microblading, lip blush, body sculpting treatment and laser treatments to address fine lines, pigmentation, and congestion.

The location offers an array of popular treatments, including semi-permanent makeup, more than 10 types of facials, acne & scar reduction, face and skin tightening treatments. Additional sought-after services encompass butt enhancement, hair growth treatments, wart removal, laser hair reduction, body polishing, and body slimming. A dedicated nail studio completes the holistic offerings, featuring modern nail art, gel nails, acrylic nails, manicures, pedicures, and more.

Located at Level 05, Havelock City Mall, 360 Aesthetics invites guests to experience its transformative services at their convenience, eliminating the need for appointments or prior reservations. For more information, please contact 011 755 0099 or Whatsapp +94 77 073 3797.