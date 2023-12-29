Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church condemns TV over singer’s dress

Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church has condemned a private TV station over a dress worn by a singer for a Christmas Day recording outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Lanka church in Ragama.

Issuing a statement, the Archdiocesan Social Communication and Cultural Centre said that it condemned the dress and the performance of singer Nathasha Perera for the TV Derana Christmas Day recording near the Church.

The Church noted that some people have blamed the parish priest and the Catholic Church for the incident.

Hower, the Catholic Church said that the production was a Derana TV production and not a production by the Catholic Church.

The Church also said that it gave permission for the recording as it was a Christmas Day program and a religious program.

It was also noted that the details of the singers, the dress or the camera angles were decided by the producers and not the Church.

The Church also noted that the popular TV network has so far refused to express regret over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)