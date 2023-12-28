President appoints new members to Anti-Corruption Commission

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Justice W. M. N. P. Iddawala as the new Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, the President’s Media Unit said.

Chethiya Goonesekera and K Bernard Rajapakse have been appointed as other members of the Commission, with the appointments taking effect from January 01, 2024.

The President’s decision, made in accordance with Article 41B of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and Section 4 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, aims to enhance the commission’s effectiveness in addressing allegations of corruption.

This move underscores the Government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the eradication of corruption from all levels of public service. The newly appointed Chairman and members bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their roles, promising a robust and impartial approach to tackling corruption in Sri Lanka, the President’s Media Unit said.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption is a vital institution tasked with ensuring accountability and combating corruption in Sri Lanka. The newly appointed Chairman and members are expected to play a pivotal role in upholding the values of integrity and ethical conduct in public service. (Colombo Gazette)