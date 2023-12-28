Police captured using brutal force to arrest suspect

A video circulating on social media shows the Police using brutal force to arrest a suspect reportedly in Kurunegala, even when the suspect gave an assurance he will not attempt to escape.

The video shows two policemen holding a suspect on the ground and tying him with a rope.

One policeman is seen seated on the suspect while the other is seen tying the legs of the suspect.

A man can also be heard telling the Police the suspect pinned to the ground could die.

During the incident the suspect can be heard screaming and saying at times to let go of his neck and that he will get up.

The policeman tying the legs of the suspect is heard telling the other policeman that the suspect was secured and cannot escape.

However, the other policeman seated on the suspect refuses to move and insists that the hands of the suspect are also tied.

The suspect is heard saying he will not attempt to run away yet the policemen continue to hold him down and assault him.

According to reports, the suspect was being arrested over alleged drug use. (Colombo Gazette)