St. Joseph Hospital, Negombo Relaunches with Enhanced Medical Facilities and Expanded Services

Kids & Teens Medical Group, Asia Corp Holdings and Healthy Life Clinic announced the relaunch of St. Joseph Hospital, Negombo. Following its recent acquisition, the hospital has undergone an extensive upgrade, refurbishment, and augmentation of medical resources and infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in the enhancement of healthcare services in Sri Lanka.

The comprehensive redevelopment includes the expansion of in-patient beds, a substantial increase in specialist and resident doctors to a total of 45, two state-of-the-art channelling centres, 27 well-equipped channelling rooms, an eye surgery centre, in-house emergency ambulance services, and specialised children’s wards; all facilities spanning across four floors. This strategic expansion positions St. Joseph Hospital to meet the escalating demand for both emergency and elective medical care in Sri Lanka, catering to a broader spectrum of patients in the years to come.

Director and CEO, Sunil De Silva, expressed enthusiasm about the rapid development of the relaunch and the innovative initiatives implemented by St. Joseph Hospital. “We are proud to relaunch St. Joseph Hospital, Negombo, now equipped with increased capacity and technologically advanced infrastructure to address the growing demand for medical care in Negombo. Our renovations focus on enhanced resources, infrastructure, and facilities for medical emergencies and elective treatments, aligned with global medical standards,” Sunil De Silva stated.

St. Joseph Hospital is dedicated to empowering health and enriching lives. Overseen by Dr. Janesri De Silva, MD, FAAP, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of services, including critical care, dental, physiotherapy, emergency medicine, children’s health, psychological services, dietetics, and more. The hospital’s commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services is complemented by its compassionate approach and personalised care.

Sunil De Silva highlighted the hospital’s comprehensive approach, stating, “Our strategy is to invest and improve healthcare infrastructure in Sri Lanka. St. Joseph Hospital in Negombo is set to become the largest hospital in Negombo by the end of the first quarter of 2024, following the addition of a new hospital wing that will expand its capacity to accommodate 51 beds. The hospital’s equipment is predominantly sourced from the USA, ensuring high standards in healthcare. A significant portion of the medicines used are directly imported from the USA. St. Joseph Hospital in Negombo will be the first hospital in Sri Lanka to accept insurance for Outpatient Department (OPD) services.”

The hospital offers a unique service that allows patients to refer their medical reports online, facilitating consultations with US-based doctors under their parent company Kids & Teens Medical Group for expert opinions. This initiative stems from the hospital’s extensive network of medical care facilities in the USA.

Sunil further added the hospital’s commitment to Western standards of healthcare and efficiency. “Our healthcare system stands out for its efficiency and effectiveness, offering state-of-the-art government-approved digital X-rays and high-tech laboratories for superior health reporting and analysis. St. Joseph Hospital prioritises quality and affordable healthcare for all, reinvesting funds into children’s welfare programs, free health clinics, and workshops. We want to give back to our community and Sri Lankan people, we aim to provide quality healthcare at an affordable price, and our pricing is 30% less than another private hospital,” he affirmed.

The hospital embraces the future of healthcare with telehealth and chat consultation services, ensuring expert medical guidance is readily accessible. St. Joseph Hospital operates round-the-clock, providing 24-hour emergency services and cutting-edge medical care. Emphasizing the importance of swift access to high-specialty care, the hospital offers convenient channels, including doctor channelling, urgent care, telehealth, and chat consultations. St. Joseph Hospital, Negombo, is at 229/10, St. Joseph’s Street. For more information, visit https://stjosephhospital.lk/.