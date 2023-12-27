DeRUCCI Unveils Launch Kids Collection: DeRUCCI Mini – Where Style Meets Comfort

DeRUCCI, a leading name in innovative footwear in Sri Lanka, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Kids Collection, DeRUCCI Mini. Focused on timeless trends and maximum comfort, the collection redefines children’s footwear, breaking barriers in the market.

Designed to make a statement, each pair of DeRUCCI Mini embodies individuality, freedom, and power. The debut collection, “Little Explorers,” celebrates the unique style and flair of every child, promising both style and comfort with every step. The brand sets itself apart with meticulous detailing, including non-slip outsoles and cushioned footbeds, ensuring a blend of safety and style on any terrain.

Highlighting the launch of DeRUCCI Mini, Adhil Anees, Managing Director, Derucci Sri Lanka, stated: “Children’s footwear has limited availability in Sri Lanka, especially those that seamlessly blend style with maximum comfort. Our new range aims to shatter these barriers. We are thrilled to unveil our first collection, with many more to follow. As a brand we remain committed to offering the best, most stylish and comfortable footwear to all our customers.”

DeRucci, a leading name in premium lifestyle and fashion remains renowned for its commitment to comfort, quality, and style. With a focus on innovative design and superior craftsmanship, DeRucci aims to elevate everyday experiences through its range of footwear products. The inaugural launch of DeRUCCI Mini “Little Explorers” marks the beginning of a new era in children’s footwear. The collection will be available at all leading fashion outlets bringing DeRucci’s commitment to quality and innovation to a new generation.