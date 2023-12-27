Court orders Jerome to spend New Year behind bars

Pastor Jerome Fernando is to spend the New Year behind bars after the Colombo Fort Magistrate ordered that he be remanded further until 3rd January.

The order was given when Fernando, who is currently in remand, was produced in court after spending Christmas Day in jail.

Fernando was arrested on 1st December and remanded under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) Act, over allegations he was inciting hate among religious communities in Sri Lanka.

Lawyers told court there was evidence to prove that the preacher was inciting hate through his sermons in his church.

Court was also told that he was being investigated over large sums of money deposited into his accounts from overseas.

However, lawyers appearing for the preacher insisted that he had not made any comments which could lead to hate among communities.

Lawyers had earlier appealed for bail but the Colombo Fort Magistrate rejected bail and remanded the preacher. (Colombo Gazette)