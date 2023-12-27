CameraLK captures the cricket spotlight with debut in Mercantile Cricket’s F Division

CameraLK, the renowned camera retail giant and Sri Lanka’s leading camera store, is gearing up for an exciting new venture, delving into Sri Lanka’s most beloved sport, Cricket. The company is set to make its debut in the F Division of the Mercantile Cricket Association in 2024, marking a significant stride in its enthusiastic embrace of cricket. This move reflects CameraLK’s passion for the sport while also providing a platform for its talented employees, passionate about cricket, to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

CameraLK has earned its stripes in the cricket community by sponsoring notable Sri Lankan cricketers such as Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Avishka Fernando, to support Sri Lanka Cricket. Last year, the company took its involvement to the next level by appointing national cricketer Pathum Nissanka as its Brand Ambassador, marking the first-ever collaboration between CameraLK and a cricketer in this capacity.

The CameraLK cricket team, under the leadership of their Founder/Managing Director Anushka Gunasinghe, embarked on this challenging journey last June. Guided by their experienced coach Vimukthi Deshapriya, a member of the SSC coaching staff and the LPL franchise Jaffna Kings, the team has made significant progress in all three departments of the game. The 50%-win record in 12 matches within just six months is a testament to their rapid improvement, especially considering that only three players in their squad of 19 had prior experience with hardball cricket.

The squad of 19 includes seasoned players and emerging talents such as Theekshana Maduwantha, Nirosh Srimal, Himantha Dinusha, Sameera Peiris, Yohan Justin, Anjana Rajapakse, Malindu Chathuranga, Chamuka Balasuriya, Asitha Chamara, Thilina Wijesiri, Gayan Madushanka, RG Nilesh, Himala Nimansala, Janith Chamara, Tharindu Paranavitana, Oshada Silva, Avishka Sanjula, Sathiyasivam Sathi, and Ashan Weerawansha. Supporting the team are Laksisi de Silva as Manager and Thilaka Rathna as Assistant Manager. With a solid mixture of seasoned players and emerging talents, the CameraLK cricket team promises an exciting and competitive season ahead.

Founded in 2010, CameraLK is South Asia’s largest camera retail store and also the largest online store. CameraLK has long been known in the Sri Lankan photographic industry as the source for the best and newest products, informed imaging experts, outstanding customer service and competitive pricing. CameraLK carries over 5,000 products in stores across Sri Lanka from such major manufacturers as Canon, Nikon, Sony, Sigma, Tamron, Tokina, DJI, GoPro, Profotto and Wescott. With existing branches in Colombo, Kandy and Jaffna and an online store that ensures an islandwide presence, CameraLK is the ultimate destination for camera shopping in Sri Lanka.