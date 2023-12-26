“Peterite Christmas Night 2023” in London

St. Peter’s College OBU UK hosted their annual Christmas gathering, “Peterite Christmas Night 2023” at Nakshastra Hall in London. It was a fantastic and successful event! The fact that tickets sold out within two weeks of release and that over 300 guests attended speaks volumes about the popularity and enthusiasm for the occasion.

The combination of Christmas carols, live music by the band “Solid,” and DJ Ashane surely created a lively and festive atmosphere. It’s heartwarming to hear that the Peterites and guests came together to sing carols, emphasizing the sense of community and shared joy.

The presence of Santa Claus with surprises for over 50 kids and The Bubble Show for kids added a magical touch to the event, making it even more memorable for families and children. The collaboration with Whitton Caterers and Roistan Caterers for the food likely contributed to the overall positive experience, ensuring that attendees enjoyed a delicious meal.

It’s commendable that the OBU UK continues to support St. Peter’s College in various projects and activities in the UK and Colombo. Having an active and determined committee led by President Disney Abeysekera, demonstrates a commitment to the OBU UK branch’s success. SPC OBU UK has exciting plans lined up for 2024.

