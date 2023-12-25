Colombo Lotus Tower attracts over 1.4 million visitors

Sri Lanka’s Colombo Lotus Tower has attracted over 1.4 million local and foreign visitors since it was opened to the public in September 2022, the Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company said on Monday.

On Sunday alone, 7,522 people, including 237 foreigners, visited the Lotus Tower, the company said.

The company said 1,400,444 local visitors and 42,297 foreigners have visited the tower since Sept. 15, 2022.

Sri Lanka and China signed an agreement in 2012 to build the highest TV tower in South Asia, with a Chinese company being the general contractor. (Xinhua)