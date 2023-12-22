Sri Lanka among first globally to experience Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Movie enthusiasts in Sri Lanka had the extraordinary privilege of being among the first globally to experience the highly anticipated “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” at an exclusive preview screening hosted by Scope Cinemas and Skyline Entertainment, the official distributor of the movie in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is now firmly positioned alongside major territories as a destination where audiences can enjoy blockbuster films ahead of their official release dates. The preview screening, held at Scope Cinemas Multiplex – CCC, showcased the country’s growing influence and importance in the international film landscape.

The attendees of this exclusive event were not only treated to a sneak peek of the thrilling aquatic adventure but also immersed in the fantastical world of Atlantis right in the cinema’s lobby. The transformation of the venue into the mythical underwater city added an extra layer of excitement and anticipation for the movie.

Guests indulged in a culinary journey fit for Atlantean royalty, enjoying a selection of themed canapés that heightened the overall immersive experience. The thematic elements, combined with the breathtaking visuals and captivating storyline of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” left attendees eagerly anticipating the film’s official release.

Speaking about the event, Chassy Cortes, Head of Marketing and PR of Scope Cinemas, expressed enthusiasm about the growing collaboration between local distributors and international studios. “We are thrilled to bring such a monumental film to our audience ahead of the global fan event. This exclusive preview screening not only underscores Sri Lanka’s significance in the film industry but also highlights our commitment to providing unique and unparalleled cinematic experiences.”

Following the preview screening’s success, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is now officially screening in cinemas islandwide. Moviegoers can immerse themselves in the epic sequel and witness the next chapter of Aquaman’s thrilling journey.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director James Wan and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa along with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman—return in the sequel to the highest-grossing DC film of all time: “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

All returning to the roles they originated, Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry/Aquaman, now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father; Patrick Wilson is Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and his nemesis, who must now step into a new role as his brother’s reluctant ally; Amber Heard is Mera, Atlantis’ Queen and mother of the heir to the throne; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Black Manta, committed more than ever to avenge his father’s death by destroying Aquaman, his family and Atlantis; and Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, a fierce leader and mother with the heart of a warrior. Also reprising their roles are Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Directed by Wan, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is produced by Peter Safran,

Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada.

The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James

Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa’a Sibbett,

based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger.

Joining Wan behind-the-camera is his sterling team of “Aquaman” artisans: director of photography Don Burgess (“The Conjuring 2”), production designer Bill Brzeski (“Jumanji: The Next Level”), editor Kirk Morri (“Furious 7”), composer Rupert Gregson-Williams (“Wonder Woman”) and music supervisor is Michelle Silverman (“Malignant”).

Visual effects supervisor Nick Davis (“The Clash of the Titans” films, “TheDark Knight”) and costume designer Richard Sale (“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of

Madness,” “Ready Player One”) also join.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production

of A James Wan Film, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” set to open in theaters

internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 20,

2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

