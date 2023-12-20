UN recalls lessons learnt from war in Sri Lanka

The United Nations (UN) recalled the lessons it learnt from the war in Sri Lanka where it was accused of failing to prevent the deaths of thousands of civilians.

UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva that he learnt a lot when he was in Sri Lanka in 2007-2008.

He recalled that the UN also learnt a lot through a review conducted by a panel of experts.

The UNICEF Spokesman mentioned Sri Lanka while speaking about the crisis in Gaza.

“The Gaza Strip is the most dangerous place in the world to be a child. And day after day, that brutal reality is reinforced. Over the past 48 hours, the largest remaining fully functioning hospital was shelled, twice. That hospital – Al Nasser in Khan Yunis – not only shelters large numbers of children who had already been badly injured in attacks on their homes, but hundreds of women and children seeking safety,” he said

He said that children in Gaza are not safe in the so-called ‘safe’ zones as they have been unilaterally declared.

"As the UN said over a month ago: these zones cannot be safe nor humanitarian when unilaterally declared. In addition, under international law, the place where you evacuate people must have sufficient resources for survival – medical facilities, food, and water," the UNICEF Spokesperson said.