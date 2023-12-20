Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC Clinches Prestigious Gold Award in the Trading Sector at the TAGS Awards 2023

Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC proudly announced its recent triumph at the TAGS Awards 2023, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. The esteemed company secured the Gold Award in the Trading sector, marking a significant recognition of its unwavering commitment to excellence and adherence to corporate best practices and reporting.

Notably, Regnis (Lanka) PLC and Singer Industries (Ceylon) PLC, also stood out at the TAGS Awards 2023. Regnis (Lanka) PLC clinched the Gold Award in the Manufacturing sector (Turnover up to LKR 10 Bn), while Singer Industries (Ceylon) PLC earned the Bronze Award in the same category. These accolades reflect the exceptional performance and dedication of the Singer Group in the Sri Lankan business landscape.

The TAGS Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence in corporate reporting, with a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka. Singer Group’s two Gold Awards and Bronze Award underscores the Group’s commitment to transparent and responsible business practices.

Mr. Mahesh Wijewardene, CEO of Singer Group of Companies, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “We are honored to receive these Awards at the TAGS Awards 2023. This achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, adherence to corporate governance, and dedication to fostering positive relationships with our stakeholders.”

Mr. Shalinka Seresinhe, Finance Director at Singer (Sri Lanka) PLC, added, “These prestigious Awards at the TAGS Awards is a validation of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in corporate best practices and financial reporting. It showcases our dedication to transparency and responsible financial management practices.”

Singer’s achievement of such prestigious awards enhances its corporate image and reinforce its continued commitment to responsible corporate reporting. The company remains dedicated to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, further solidifying its reputation as a trustworthy and ethical business entity.

The primary audience for this achievement is Singer’s valued customers, while other key stakeholders include bankers, regulators, suppliers, employees, and potential employees. Through such recognition, Singer aims to assure its stakeholders of its steadfast commitment to delivering quality products and services while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility.

Singer, a leading name in the Sri Lankan business sphere, has been at the forefront of providing innovative and reliable solutions to its customers for many decades. With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and community engagement, Singer continues to be a trusted partner in the lives of Sri Lankan consumers.