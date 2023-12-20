Numa: Elevating the Shopping Experience in Nawala

NUMA The Concept Store has relocated to a more spacious and accessible venue at 422A, Nawala Road, Nawala. This move not only enhances the shopping experience but also marks the launch of their enchanting Christmas collection.

Situated in the bustling shopping district of Nawala, NUMA The Concept Store prides itself on being a haven for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle enthusiasts. Boasting a carefully curated selection of brands, the store serves as a dynamic platform, bridging the gap between emerging designers, and established entrepreneurs to a diverse customer base.

With a commitment to showcasing local talent, NUMA features an impressive lineup of brands, including Montlush, Paint and Paper, Deola/Agaana, Rarity, Studio Xo, Softwell, Twerk, Home Artistry, Oma Ceylon, Mils Boutique, Dandy Crafts, Nitheisha, 14k, and label Numa.

Embracing the demand for ethnic and Indian fashion, NUMA proudly introduces two exclusive celebrity brands – Vipul Shah Bags and Temple House by Rhea Pillai. These additions reflect the store’s dedication to offering a rich and diverse shopping experience.

Numa’s primary mission is to provide exposure to small local brands, allowing them to connect with a diverse customer base both locally and internationally. The store aims to offer a seamless and convenient shopping experience by consolidating a wide range of products under one roof – from seasonal clothing and accessories to beauty products, home decor, crafts, and speciality items.

Understanding the economic climate, Numa ensures that all products are affordably priced, encouraging customers to support local brands while maintaining a sustainable lifestyle. The concept store serves as a one-stop destination for a time-efficient shopping solution, encompassing a variety of products such as clothing, accessories, local crafts, and stationery.

In addition to its extensive product range, Numa introduces vibrant and unique collections, featuring colorful attires and playful prints distinct from conventional styles. Expanding its offerings to cater to a diverse clientele, Numa now includes a dedicated section for kids’ clothing, accessories, skincare, makeup, decor, and more. To stay updated on the latest designs and collections, customers are encouraged to follow NUMA The Concept Store on Instagram or Facebook.