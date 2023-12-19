President phones Kilmisha to congratulate her

President Ranil Wickremesinghe telephoned Kilmisha Uthayaseelan to congratulate her on her win at a popular Tamil reality show on an Indian TV channel.

The President’s office said that Wickremesinghe personally reached out to Kilmeesha Uthayaseelan on the phone to commend her exceptional skills and acknowledge the honour she has brought to the nation.

In addition to recognizing her achievement, the President conveyed his blessings for her on-going educational pursuits and extended compliments for her promising future in the field of music.

Kilmisha was adjusged the winner of the SRGMP Tamil Little Champs season three on Zee Tamil.

The finale saw the top six finalists perform together, entertaining the audience at the Nehru Indoor Sports Stadium in Chennai.

She took home Indian Rs 10 lakh as the prize money. The winner was decided on audience vote and Kilmisha received the highest votes than the other finalists. (Colombo Gazette)