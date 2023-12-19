KFC fried over rotten chicken at Rajagiriya outlet

KFC has been virtually fried on social media after Public Health Inspectors allegedly found rotten chicken at the Rajagiriya outlet following a complaint made by a customer.

The customer posted a video on social media saying some of the chicken given to him at the Rajagiriya KFC outlet as part of a ‘buy one get one free’ offer, was spoilt.

He went back to the outlet with public health inspectors after finding that sone of the chicken given to him were spoilt.

The public health inspectors collected samples from the chicken at the outlet and also reportedly destroyed some of the rotten chicken.

Several people took to social media to express outrage at KFC Sri Lanka for allowing rotten chicken to be sold by the reputed company.

KFC drew criticism for failing to detect the rotten chicken before it was given to the customer. (Colombo Gazette)