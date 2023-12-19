KFC assures probe over rotten chicken at Rajagiriya

The Management at KFC have assured an investigation over the rotten chicken allegedly found by a customer at its outlet in Rajagiriya.

Issuing a statement, KFC expressed regret over any inconvenience caused due to the incident.

KFC assured its commitment to uphold the highest standards in both product and service quality.

KFC has been virtually fried on social media after Public Health Inspectors allegedly found rotten chicken at the Rajagiriya outlet following a complaint made by a customer.

The customer posted a video on social media saying some of the chicken given to him at the Rajagiriya KFC outlet as part of a ‘buy one get one free’ offer, was spoilt.

He went back to the outlet with public health inspectors after finding that sone of the chicken given to him were spoilt.

The public health inspectors collected samples from the chicken at the outlet and also reportedly destroyed some of the rotten chicken.

Several people took to social media to express outrage at KFC Sri Lanka for allowing rotten chicken to be sold by the reputed company.

KFC drew criticism for failing to detect the rotten chicken before it was given to the customer. (Colombo Gazette)