First batch of Sri Lankan workers sent to Israel despite conflict

The first batch of Sri Lankan workers have been sent to Israel despite the ongoing bloody conflict.

The Government said that the first group selected for jobs in the agricultural sector in Israel left from the Katunayake Airport for Israel last night (18).

Thirty people were included in this group, and another group of twenty people were to leave for Israel this morning (19), with an additional group of thirty people scheduled to be sent to Israel tonight (19).

Air tickets for the first batch of workers were handed over by the Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Manusha Nanayakkara at a ceremony held yesterday to mark International Migrant’s Day.

During the event, the Minister stated that, according to a bilateral agreement between the two countries, 10,000 workers will be able to fly to Israel in the next few weeks.

In addition, the Minister further stated that Israel has agreed to hire twenty thousand workers for job opportunities in the construction sector. (Colombo Gazette)