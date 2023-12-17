Movenpick Hotel Colombo shines bright with Christmas tree lighting ceremony

In a grand spectacle, Movenpick Hotel Colombo ushered in the festive spirit with a ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree. The esteemed occasion was graced by the presence of General Manager Roshan Perera, accompanied by the hotel’s senior management, esteemed guests, and a host of luminaries who added an air of glamour to the event.

This marked the commencement of the holiday season at Movenpick, offering a distinctive fusion of taste, elegance, and pure festive revelry. A notable highlight of the evening included the captivating Santa’s Workshop and the bustling Good Market. Transforming the lobby lounge into a ginger cookie house, adorned with an exclusive assortment of Movenpick’s signature delights, added to the enchantment of the night.

Roshan Perera expressed his delight, saying, “We are thrilled to kick off the festive celebrations at Movenpick Hotel Colombo with this spectacular event. Our aim is to create a memorable and magical experience for our guests throughout this holiday season.”

This Christmas, Movenpick Hotel Colombo invites everyone to experience the joy of the season with their distinctive offerings, promising delightful moments and unforgettable experiences.