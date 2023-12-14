UNDP gives importance to working with vulnerable communities in Sri Lanka

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says it gives utmost importance to working directly with vulnerable communities and families in Sri Lanka.

Hirdaramani Apparel and the Lacoste Foundation have come together through the UNDP in Sri Lanka’s facility for Private Sector Giving to promote socio-economic recovery and food security and address its multidimensional vulnerabilities.

To signify the partnership, Vinod Hirdaramani – Chairman, Hirdaramani Apparel, and Ms. Azusa Kubota – Resident Representative of UNDP in Sri Lanka, engaged in a symbolic exchange of letters.

Fadhil Bakeer Markar – Strategic Engagement, Digital, and Innovation Team Leader, UNDP in Sri Lanka, Buddika Hapuarachchi – Team Leader, Climate and Environment, UNDP in Sri Lanka, Mr Damith Chandrasekara – Technical Specialist, Climate Smart Programme, UNDP in Sri Lanka and Ms. Imanthi Perera, General Manager – Corporate Communications, Hirdaramani Apparel were also in attendance for the occasion.

Speaking on the partnership, Ms. Azusa Kubota – Resident Representative, UNDP in Sri Lanka noted, “Towards achieving inclusive growth and building broad-based resilience in communities, UNDP gives utmost importance to working directly with vulnerable communities and families. In order to do so, we must work with multiple partners. Therefore, we deeply appreciate the valuable partnership with Hirdaramani Apparel and Lacoste Foundation to expand on the work spearheaded by the UNDP Private Sector Giving Facility, with a focus on economic empowerment of women for sustainable futures.”

The grants for Integrated Backyard Poultry and Market Development will support over 100 families through the integration of free-range backyard poultry (country birds) farming with commercial fruit and vegetables, helping increase income and nutrition supply for the beneficiaries. The initiative will additionally play a key role in creating market linkages and access to eco-friendly fruits and vegetables on a regular basis for 500+ community members.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinod Hirdaramani – Chairman, Hirdaramani Apparel stated, “Uplifting the lives of communities across our footprint is a commitment that we have always taken to heart. The collaboration between the Lacoste Foundation and Hirdaramani is built on shared values, enabling us to invest in strengthening community livelihoods and enhancing overall quality of life. We are happy to have the support of the UNDP for this endeavour, and we will continue to collaborate with like-minded partners to ensure that every touchpoint across our communities experiences a change for the better through the way we conduct our business.”

The initiative is well-aligned with the core values of the Lacoste Foundation and Hirdaramani Apparel, in aspiring to improve the living conditions of local communities under the focus areas of Education, Environment, and Health. The beneficiaries of the project will be communities residing in two remote villages based in Vavuniya Town and Vavuniya South DS divisions and is in close proximity to Hirdaramani’s manufacturing operations in the area. (Colombo Gazette)