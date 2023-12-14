King Charles’s sister Princess Anne to visit Sri Lanka in January

King Charles’s sister Princess Anne will visit Sri Lanka from 10 -13 January 2024, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry announced.

She will be accompanied by her spouse Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Her Royal Highness has been invited by the Government of Sri Lanka to participate in events connected with the 75th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the UK.

She is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and the only sister of King Charles III.

Anne was born 3rd in the line of succession to the British throne and is now 17th and has been, since 1987, Princess Royal, a title held for life. (Colombo Gazette)